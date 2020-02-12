Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV: Parth Samthaan or Mohsin Khan?

MUMBAI: While speaking about 'Chocolate boys' of television, two of the names that are bound to come to your mind are undoubtedly Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan.

Both the stars of small screen have proved their acting credentials and presently are part of two hit tele serials.

Parth plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in Balaji Telefilms’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which airs on Star Plus. He has a huge fan following. His handsome look and charming personality make the girls go weak in the knees. Plus, he regularly shares his droolworthy pictures on Instagram which makes his fans go crazy about him.

On the other hand, Mohsin is slaying the lead role of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is produced by Rajan Shahi. Mohsin, too, never fails to captivate his fans by his good looks and stylish personality. His ardent fans love his chocolate boy looks and wait for him to upload stylish pictures on Instagram regularly.

Both Parth and Mohsin’s fan following is escalating with every passing day. Their chocolate boy looks are to die for and their fans never get bored of their pictures on Instagram.



Check out some of their pictures right here:

So, who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of television: Parth Samthaan or Mohsin Khan? Show your love for your favourite star in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.