Whoa! All you need to know about Ishita Gupta who accused Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for ‘copying’ her style

MUMBAI:Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 and fans loved her game and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta.

Now, Ishita Gupta is stunning model who had accused Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka of copying her styles and designs. She also Accused the Udaariyaan actress of ‘imitating’ her designs. But netizens have not liked these accusations and have found no similarity in the designs.

On her social media page, Ishita has called Priyanka a copycat clone and said that she did this to gain likes on her social media pages by recreating her looks. She also released a statement on her page saying that she had blocked her and Kangana Ranaut.

So here’s a little about Ishita;

Ishita is a Model-designer who owns the fashion line ISIVIS and has also shot for a New York Magazine cover.

Ishita said that Priyanka has copied her looks as well as her appearance for the photoshoot.

Ishita has over 700K followers on Instagram.

Netizens have now slammed the model. One wrote, “She is doing purposely for sure..All of the sudden she is after priyanka regarding her dresses and other things..Donno y so she is doing it.”

