Whoa! Aly Goni joins girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and Family for dinner, Sparking speculation about JasLy's marriage!

Aly joined Bigg Boss 14 to help his buddy Jasmin at first, but as their friendship grew, they made their relationship official on the show. Jasmin went with Aly to his hometown of Jammu for Ramadan after their Bigg Boss adventure, where they spent time with his family.
Aly Goni

MUMBAI: Known by their moniker JasLy, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most beloved couples in the TV industry. During their time on Bigg Boss 14, they publicly declared their love for one another, which quickly led to their enormous popularity. Fans of JasLy have been excitedly awaiting the couple's wedding ever since.

On January 8, Aly and Jasmin, who regularly show their love for one another on social media, were spotted together in Mumbai. It's interesting to note that Jasmin's family attended the restaurant with the couple for dinner. JasLy and her family can be seen exiting the restaurant in a video that is currently making the rounds on social media. Jasmin and Aly were content as they engaged with the photographers. A photographer asked, "Shaadi jaldi hone wali hai?" during this time. Jasmin laughed and said, "Aapki?" before walking away.

The two worked together on music videos after Bigg Boss. Their marriage has been the subject of fan speculation, particularly after Jasmin was seen with chooda (bangles), which raised the possibility of a secret marriage. Aly experimented in joke with an Instagram filter that predicted his wedding date in January of this year. The filter said "never" the first time, but after trying again, it said "in a few days." "Soon" was the caption Aly used to tease viewers when she posted the video on Instagram Stories. Even the Band Baaja Baaraat song was added by him as background music. With any luck, the couple will tie the knot shortly.

