Whoa! Anushka Sen flaunts a bag worth over Rs 5 Lakhs on her US trip, check it out

The BaalVeer actress is currently holidaying in the US and shared several pictures from her trip in various outfits and accessories.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 18:15
Anushka Sen

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and won our hearts with her talent. Anushka is a social media star and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is a fashionista whose style game is always on point.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Apart from acting now Anushka Sen ventures into This New profession; read to know what she's up to

The BaalVeer actress is currently holidaying in the US and shared several pictures from her trip in various outfits and accessories. One that caught the attention of fans is a  Petite Malle clutch from Louis Vuitton which is worth a whopping Rs 5 Lakhs. She went there to celebrate her birthday and looked gorgeous in every frame. She captioned one of her posts, “Spending my birthday on the streets of New York with my two favorite people in the world Mum and Dad. I am eating the best cuisine exploring places and simply enjoying life.”

Take a look at some of her pictures here;

Also Read-WOW! Check out Anushka Sen's jaw-dropping and luxurious collection of bags which is all about style and elegance

Well, there is no doubt that the actress is exceptionally talented and she is multi-tasking apart from being an actor she has also become a writer now.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-pinkvilla 

    
 

