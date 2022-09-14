WHOA! Anushka Sen talks about her upcoming Korean and Bollywood projects

The 20 year old Anushka Sen has managed to make a name for her at a very young age. She recently spoke about the projects that are in the pipeline for her.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 21:57
ANUSHKA SEN

MUMBAI: The 20 year old Anushka Sen has managed to make a name for her at a very young age. She gained fame by playing Meher in Sab TV’s Baal Veer. She has been a part of various other daily soaps and music videos. She was recently a part of Khatron ke Khiladi 11.

Recently at Siddharth Nigam and brother Abhishek Nigam’s birthday bash, she spoke to the media about her future projects. She said that she is going to be a part of a Korean project and that she is really excited for it. The script is still in the works and she has even started learning the language. She said that the Koreans are trying to learn about our culture and we are trying to learn about theirs so it is going to be great working with them. She couldn’t disclose the name of the project as she is under contract.

ALSO READ: Travel Diaries! Anushka Sen’s fun-filled trip with her family will make you want to pack your bags and leave for a trip right away

Apart from this, she also spoke about Indian projects in the pipeline and that she has multiple things to look forward to here as well. She isn’t taking long projects here so that her dates don’t clash with the Korean one. She said that she is thankful and feels blessed for the opportunities.

Check out the video here:


Talking about Khatron ke Khiladi, she said she isn’t following much this season as she is busy with her final year college exams. She is pursuing filmmaking for her graduation.  She said that she is really glad and proud that her friend Jannat Zubair is a part of the show this season. She feels that it is great that they are breaking stereotypes that there are no age barriers to be on a stunt-based show.

ALSO READ: Wow! Anushka Sen stuns in her athleisure avatar, looks hot and sexy

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Anushka Sen Baal Veer Khatron Ke Khiladi Mast Nazron Se Zee TV Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 21:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Afsar Khan and Ripraj Chauhan to feature in the New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya!
MUMBAI: Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is one of the most successful television series and has been on the air for seven years....
Exclusive! ‘Mehndi hai Rachne Wali’’s Priyanka Dhavale to feature with Splitsvilla’s Sohil Singh Jhuti in the New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya!
MUMBAI:Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is one of the most successful television series and has been on the air for seven years.In...
Exclusive! “I do not like cooking but the maximum I can make is good papads and Maggie”, says Rajjo’s Sidharth Vasudev
MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Vasudev is one actor who is well known in the television industry. He hails from Kashmir and has...
Mind-blowing! From owning a luxurious car to living in a plush apartment; Shehnaaz Gill's lifestyle is worth taking a peek at!
MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill is one such actress who needs no introduction. She is regarded as the biggest star not only in the...
Exclusive! “Tushar gives me a lot of tips before beginning the stunts”, says Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Mohit Malik
MUMBAI:Mohit Malik is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 who needs no introduction. He is one of the...
WHOA! Anushka Sen talks about her upcoming Korean and Bollywood projects
MUMBAI: The 20 year old Anushka Sen has managed to make a name for her at a very young age. She gained fame by playing...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video