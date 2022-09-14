WHOA! Anushka Sen talks about her upcoming Korean and Bollywood projects

MUMBAI: The 20 year old Anushka Sen has managed to make a name for her at a very young age. She gained fame by playing Meher in Sab TV’s Baal Veer. She has been a part of various other daily soaps and music videos. She was recently a part of Khatron ke Khiladi 11.

Recently at Siddharth Nigam and brother Abhishek Nigam’s birthday bash, she spoke to the media about her future projects. She said that she is going to be a part of a Korean project and that she is really excited for it. The script is still in the works and she has even started learning the language. She said that the Koreans are trying to learn about our culture and we are trying to learn about theirs so it is going to be great working with them. She couldn’t disclose the name of the project as she is under contract.

Apart from this, she also spoke about Indian projects in the pipeline and that she has multiple things to look forward to here as well. She isn’t taking long projects here so that her dates don’t clash with the Korean one. She said that she is thankful and feels blessed for the opportunities.

Check out the video here:



Talking about Khatron ke Khiladi, she said she isn’t following much this season as she is busy with her final year college exams. She is pursuing filmmaking for her graduation. She said that she is really glad and proud that her friend Jannat Zubair is a part of the show this season. She feels that it is great that they are breaking stereotypes that there are no age barriers to be on a stunt-based show.

