WHOA! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta royalty?

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is a highly loved actor of Indian television. He has been winning hearts ever since he debuted as an actor 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara portraying Aditya Kumar. He earned wider recognition with his portrayal of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz.

One of the most interesting facts about him which is not known to many is that Nakuul Mehta belongs to the family of royals. The actor belongs to a royal lineage and belongs to the family of the great Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. Nakuul’s father Pratap Singh has been a veteran of the 1970’s Indo-Pakistan war. The actor belongs to the royalty in Udaipur.

Nakuul, who began his career as a model before he stepped into the world of entertainment and has also worked with Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. As Nakuul Mehta’s father was within the Navy, he had to change almost 10 schools as a kid.

Nakul shares a great bond with his mother and the two are quite close. He also has an elder sister Prachi Mehta and the sibling duo is really close.

Nakul is married to Jankee Parekh who is a well known singer, stage performer and voice over artist. The two have been married for 10 years and were blessed with a baby boy in February 2021.

Talking about Nakuul and Jankee's love story, it was love at first sight for Nakuul Mehta at the age of 18. It was only after Nakuul went to the U.S that Jankee understood her feelings and she proposed to him.

Jankee's family was apprehensive about the relationship because of Nakuul trying to build a career in acting. However, things were worked upon and before Nakuul could bag his first show, he tied the knot with Jankee Parekh. Interestingly, it was Jankee who proposed marriage to Nakuul.

Nakuul is currently playing Ram Kapoor in Ekta Kapoor’s famous show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 and is being immensely loved by the audience.

