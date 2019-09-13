Whoa! Bapuji turns cowboy for Ganeshotsav 2019 in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: This time as well, Gokuldham Society members are all prepped up to celebrate Ganeshotsav with a lot of excitement in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).



This year’s Ganeshotsav is probably the most experimental and of course hilarious compared with all the previous Ganeshotsav celebrations. Customs are being broken, and new avatars are being tried. While all the residents of Gokuldham Society are in traditional Maharashtrian outfits, Bapuji aka Champaklal Gada has decided to go the Clint Eastwood way for his outfit. This year, for the celebrations, and upon Tapu sena’s insistence, Bapuji has agreed to gear up in a cowboy costume albeit without giving up the dhoti. The sleeveless leather jacket over a full sleeved checkered shirt accessorized with a cowboy hat and the waist belt with a gun holstered to it completes his cowboy look!



A source close to Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champaklal Gada, informed us that Amit was quite excited to experiment with the change in avatar. In fact, even his co-actors were pleasantly surprised to see him in a cowboy outfit, and everyone went on a selfie shooting spree with him. Amit felt like he was shooting for a Hollywood movie. Of course, there will be a classic showdown on who pulls the trigger first, but this gun will only trigger bursts of laughter.