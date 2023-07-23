Whoa! Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon opens up on his back injury and gaining weight, “It has been a huge struggle”

Kushal made his acting comeback after nearly 6 years with Ekta Kapoor’s romantic show Barsaatein recently. It stars Shivangi Joshi opposite Kushal and fans are loving this fresh pairing of the duo.
Kushal Tandon

MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is a well known face in the entertainment world. He has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain and Bigg Boss 7. Lately he has been missing from the small screen. Kushal was in a relationship with Gauahar Khan during his stint on Bigg Boss 7 which was eight years ago.

Also Read-SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 7's Kushal Tandon seeks help after his dog goes missing; read for details

Kushal made his acting comeback after nearly 6 years with Ekta Kapoor’s romantic show Barsaatein recently. It stars Shivangi Joshi opposite Kushal and fans are loving this fresh pairing of the duo. The actor told a news portal why he took the long hiatus, “I was trying a somersault and injured my back. L2 L1 mein problem ho gaya tha” He added, “I was 115 kgs. I went to Thailand and underwent training and lost around 12 kgs in a month. I trained a lot more and it’s a process to get back in shape in the next two months. It has been a huge struggle to come from 115 kgs to 90 kgs.”

Also Read-What! Kushal Tandon to shift to Hindi films from TV? Read on to know more

Before Barsatein- Pyar Ka Mausam, Kushal was a part of Bebaakee. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

