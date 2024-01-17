Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s THIs actress looks unrecognizable in her very first photoshoot, check it out

The actress has a huge fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her online family through her posts and reels. She has now shared a picture where she looks unrecognizable.
Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

Actress Kavita Banerjee who was last seen in Naagin 6 joined Bhagya Lakshmi as Sonal, who is the mutual college friend of Rishi and Malishka. Her role is negative but has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance. 

The actress has a huge fan following on social media and she never fails to entertain her online family through her posts and reels. She has now shared a picture where she looks unrecognizable. She captioned the picture, “12 Years Ago. First Ever Photoshoot!”

Check out her post here;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kavita Banerjee Bhagya Lakshmi
About Author

