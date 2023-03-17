Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Devika aka Bebika Dhurve jets off to Dubai for shoot as she bags an internation project

The show has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now and getting rave reviews. Actress Bebika Dhurve who essayed the role of Devika Oberoi in the show has now bagged an international project.
Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now and getting rave reviews.

Actress Bebika Dhurve who essayed the role of Devika Oberoi in the show has now bagged an international project. Bedika who has been made it to Miss India 2020 top 15 stages, has now got an endorsement deal in Dubai. 

Talking about it excitedly, Bebika said, “Since I visited Dubai as a tourist in Nov 2022 during GCC, Dubai has been one of my favourites. I bagged an advertisement project out of the blue for Galleria cinemas, which will be telecasted all across GCC countries.” She shares about getting approached for the same and says, ”I got a DM from the production head on Instagram when they saw my reel. So, they wanted me to be available in Dubai for more opportunities.” 

Bebika further added, “It's a 2 days shoot. I feel very excited about this project as it adds a nudge to my skillset. I will get to play different characters in addition to different ethnicities. I will be experimenting with languages and accents.” 

Bebika further shared how she is managing work in India and Dubai saying, “It has been hard for me to manage work at both the places but since my team and production are very understanding, supportive and uplifting, things have turned to be quite manageable. We have decided to shoot episodes when I will be available in India.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/17/2023 - 09:35

