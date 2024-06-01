Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Sushanti says he got inspired from Kamal Haasan’s character in Sadma for his role in the show

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

Rohit has a huge fan following and has been loved for his recent portrayal of his role in Bhagya Lakshmi of Rishi who is taking care of a mentally ill Aishwarya Khare’s character Lakhmi. The actor revealed that he took inspiration for the role from Kamal Haasan starrer Sadma that also starred the late Sridevi.

Rohti said, “The current track of the show is very interesting and I am thoroughly enjoying myself as Rishi’s character has taken a 360-degree turn. While no one is aware of why Lakshmi is behaving childlike and are calling her ‘mad’ it is Rishi who believes in her and is taking care of her. Before we started shooting for this, the team gave me Kamal Haasan Sir’s character from Sadma as a reference and we all know what a masterpiece that movie is. I watched the movie and understood the kind of change Rishi’s character was going through.”

He added, “There are a lot of times when such scenarios take place in real life and people are not so sensitive to the ones who are going through mental issues. But after playing this phase of Rishi's character graph, I have realised how important it is to be sensitive and patient with people facing mental issues. Through this sequence, we are trying to give out a strong message to the audience about how a little help towards someone can also make a big difference in their lives.  I must add Aishwarya is doing a fantastic job in the current track. I just hope the audience also showers us with all their love.”

Currently, on the show Rohit shows his sensitive side but things will get dramatic when Balwinder tries to kidnap Lakshmi.

