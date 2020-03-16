Whoa! Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli welcomes a new member in the family, deets inside

Nikki Tamboli who rose to fame with the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ hosted by Salman Khan was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and The Khatra Khatra shows

Nikki Tamboli

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli has been in the limelight ever since her Bigg Boss 14 journey. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up. The actress-model has been wowing fans ever since her BB journey and continues to do so with her short stints on reality shows. Recently the actress was spotted outside a restaurant posing in front of her brand new Mercedes Benz.

Also Read: Amazing! Apart from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli approached for THIS Hollywood project, deets inside

Post BB, she took up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, The Khatra Khatra Show and also many music singles. She recently collaborated with Shaheer Sheikh for a music video – Ek Haseena Ne. About the music video, Nikki had said, “I have become the heartbreak queen as the fans call me now with Ek Haseena Ne being my fourth heartbreak song and it only means I have done justice to my part.”

Also Read: Sad! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli brutally trolled for getting emotional about Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Nikki is also rumoured to be participating in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa, which is about to go on-air after a long break. Nowadays, Nikki is often spotted attending dance classes and is taking vigorous training for the same. She also posts her dance videos and in some of them she can be seen training for belly dance lessons. Apart from these projects on TV, Nikki is also undergoing script reading and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

