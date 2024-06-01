Whoa! Bigg Boss 15’s Nishant Bhat makes a thought provoking statement on the recent clash between Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel of Bigg Boss 17, check it out

While many have come in support of Abhishek Kumar, Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT’s Nishant Bhatt has given his opinion on what he thinks about the whole fiasco.
Nishant Bhat

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC ratings. One of the reasons the show is doing so well it’s because of the content that the contestants are giving on the show. We also saw the entry of two wild card contestants Aoora and Ayesha Khan and the two are slowly gaining popularity.

While many have come in support of Abhishek Kumar, Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT’s Nishant Bhatt has given his opinion on what he thinks about the whole fiasco. Recently on Bigg Boss 17 we saw that Abhishek got mocked by Isha and Samarth and thus the former slapped Samarth.

Now, Nishant has taken a strong stand for Isha and written a long note about how people are mentally evaluated before entering the house. He also has shown his support to Bigg Boss makers. 

Take a look at his post, also shared on Isha Malviya’s social media page;

Due to the nasty altercation, Abhishek Kumar was removed from the show thanks to Ankita but now there are reports that he will be re-entering the show soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 13:04

