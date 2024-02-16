Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan flies to Dubai for showing his support to Misfit boxing tournament

MC Stan’s popularity has increased three times ever since he took part in Bigg Boss 16 and won the trophy. His journey of success continues as recently he was flown all the way to Dubai for the renowned Missfit boxing tournament.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 14:45
MC Stan

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows and season 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. MC Stan made his fans proud and overjoyed when he picked up the trophy of the reality show.

Also Read-'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'

MC Stan’s popularity has increased three times ever since he took part in Bigg Boss 16 and won the trophy. His journey of success continues as recently he was flown all the way to Dubai for the renowned Misfit boxing tournament.

MC Stan went to show his support to his friend MoneyBanks who is also one of the boxers at the tournament. Stan put up a story where he is seen reaching Dubai and embracing the boxer.

Take a look at his video here;

What are your thoughts on MC Stan’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-MC Stan lifts the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and earns the coveted title!

In an earlier interview, on winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy the Basti Ka Hasthi rapper spoke about his parents saying, "My mother and father started crying. They were like, he's gone from where to where. My parents' reaction was priceless for me."

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

MC Stan Abdu Rozik Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Shiv Thakare Daisy Shah TV news Tellychakkar Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan flies to Dubai for showing his support to Misfit boxing tournament
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hot Updates! Ayan Mukerji has a very special preparation set for Jr. NTR in War 2
MUMBAI : There have been a lot of reports about War 2. This time, the movie will feature Jr NTR alongside Hrithik...
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Really! Age difference between soon to be married couple
MUMBAI: Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba felt uneasy, Fainted in her
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Jhanak: Heartbroken! Jhanak devastated to hear Anirudh hates her
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Lol! Pushpa Impossible's Indraxi Kanjilal catches THIS co-star napping, take a look at her reaction
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Keerat reveals truth to Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commenced with high...
Recent Stories
Ayan Mukerji
Hot Updates! Ayan Mukerji has a very special preparation set for Jr. NTR in War 2
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Indraxi
Lol! Pushpa Impossible's Indraxi Kanjilal catches THIS co-star napping, take a look at her reaction
Parth
Interesting: Netizens are in awe of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s INTIMATE CHEMISTRY in #MananHacked; say ‘Them seducing and pulling each other is…’
Sumbul
Aww! "I’d do anything for you" Kavya's Sumbul wishes her little sister Saniya a happy birthday, check out their adorable childhood pictures together
1
EXCLUSIVE: Gully Boy fame Prateek Kumar bags Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi
Isha Malviya
Exciting! Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya talks about her upcoming projects
1
Whoa! Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat shares some stunning glimpses of his bond with THIS co-star says "Hum Gunday Hai"