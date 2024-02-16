Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan flies to Dubai for showing his support to Misfit boxing tournament

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows and season 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. MC Stan made his fans proud and overjoyed when he picked up the trophy of the reality show.

MC Stan’s popularity has increased three times ever since he took part in Bigg Boss 16 and won the trophy. His journey of success continues as recently he was flown all the way to Dubai for the renowned Misfit boxing tournament.

MC Stan went to show his support to his friend MoneyBanks who is also one of the boxers at the tournament. Stan put up a story where he is seen reaching Dubai and embracing the boxer.

In an earlier interview, on winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy the Basti Ka Hasthi rapper spoke about his parents saying, "My mother and father started crying. They were like, he's gone from where to where. My parents' reaction was priceless for me."

