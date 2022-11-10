Whoa! From buying a swanky home to meeting his soul-mate Tejasswi Prakash, this is how Bigg Boss has come as a blessing to Karan Kundrra’s life

MUMBAI: TV’s hot hunk Karan Kundrra made his acting debut with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai and never looked back after that. He appeared on many TV shows and hosted several others. His journey of being the boy next door, to the boy who has it all, has been incredible and inspiring. Let's take a look at his amazing achievements on his birthday today.

Karan’s life changed for the better when he became a contestant on the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Karan met actress Tejasswi Prakash in the house and there were instant sparks. The couple made no effort to hide their love for each other.

In fact, the duo have also met each other’s parents and reportedly wedding bells might be on the cards.

Karan and Tejasswi are social media’s most adored couple and their loved up pictures go viral in no time at all.



Karan also recently bought his own house in the posh area of Bandra. The sea-facing swanky apartment is reportedly priced at Rs 20 crores. He has thanked his father for encouraging him to buy this house. Talking about it Karan said, “The house comes with a lot of emotions, from nervousness about it actually happening, to getting the loan approved… It was a stressful one and a half month, now thankfully it is done, and interiors have started. I am so happy about it.”

Post Bigg Boss, Karan joined the big league and got a chance to host the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. His hosting skills have been praised by many and his popularity thus has skyrocketed.

Coming Back to his relationship with Tejasswi, the couple are lovingly called TejRan by fans and have also featured in music videos like Baarish Aayi Hain and Rula Deti Hai, which have got millions of views and are super successful.

