Whoa!! Check out Asim Riaz’s debut Bollywood movie

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
10 Jan 2020 06:06 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim has a lot of fans and they keep posting some or the other thing for the young lad and they showed a lot of love on him. 

Now we came across a still of Asim from his Bollywood movie, the young lad had worked with Varun Dhawan in Main Tera Hero, where he had a
special appearance role.

Well, it’s surprising to the see Asim had done a Bollywood movie and that too under a big banner like Dharma Production. 

Check out the still below :

