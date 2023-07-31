Whoa! Check out Karan Kundrra’s NET WORTH 2023, you will be shocked

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has reached a stage in his career where he doesn’t require any introduction. He is popularly shipped with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash as TejRan.

He currently stars in Colors TV’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which is loosely based on The Vampire Diaries and Twilight. He is a bankable star and a dedicated actor. He is one such face who gets many hearts swooning.

He is a versatile actor who has dappled into many roles and is now one of the most successful television stars of all time.

His flourishing career is very inspirational to all younger aspiring actors as well. He has worked hard and grown financially as well. Fans are often also curious to know how much their favorite celebrity is working and what their material possessions and net worth are.

Karan, being one of the most bankable actors, there are no second thoughts about it. According to another portal, Karan has a net worth of about 10 million dollars, equating to around 82 crore rupees. The same report suggests that Karan’s annual income is more than 6 crore rupees and his monthly income is reportedly 30 lakh rupees.

Credits: Pinkvilla






