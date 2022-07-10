WHOA! Check out Pratik Sehajpal’s transition to Rudra Raichand on Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the upcoming talents in the entertainment industry. Pratik is prepared to control the fiction world as well after being a successful participant in numerous reality shows. Fans adore him in the role of Rudra in Naagin 6.

Pratik keeps sharing glimpses from the set and the fans love watching it. He recently took to Instagram to share another one of those glimpses.

He shared a reel showing his transition from Pratik to Rudra’s character.

He wrote, “Pratik Sehajpal to Rudra Raichand”

Check it out here:

Pratik is loved on the show and the fans keep pouring in love for him.

Pratik Sehajpal has come a very long way ever since he started his journey. He made his debut with the MTV reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He enjoyed considerable fame and attempted to pass the audition for MTV's reality series Roadies Xtreme that year, but he was unsuccessful. He later took part in MTV's Ace of Space, where he was placed as the first runner-up in the inaugural season.

He was later a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and moved on to becoming a part of the Bigg Boss 15 house. He came out as the first runner up.

