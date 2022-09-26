WHOA! Check out the special connection between Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra and Naagin 6’s Simba Nagpal

Bhagya Lakshmi and Naagin 6 actors Maera Mishra and Simba Nagpal share a special connection from the past. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: Maera Mishra is an Indian television actress known for television shows such as Bhagya Lakshmi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho, Bahu Begum, Maharaja Ki Jai Ho and Udaan etc.

Simba Nagpal, is an Indian actor and model who is best known for portraying Virat Singh in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He is currently seen playing male protagonist Rishabh Gujral in Colors TV's supernatural thriller franchise Naagin 6.

The common part between the two is that they both were a part of MTV’s reality dating show Splitsvilla season 11. The two shared a special connection and developed feelings for each other. They performed the tasks together.

But after a girl came in as a wild card entry, Simba started to develop a liking towards her and Maera felt betrayed. Simba even took Maera’s name for elimination which left her shattered.

The two patched things up later after the wild card started to develop a connection with someone else. The two seemed to share a close bond which was full of ups and downs all throughout the show.

Both dated other people after the show but are now single. Maera even shared a post for Simba on her social media. It looks like all is well and the past is forgotten for the two.

Mera plays the role of Malishka in Bhagya Lakshmi, as rishi’s one-sided lover. Simba on the other hand, plays Rishabh Gujral, an army officer on Naagin 6. He was playing a dual role earlier but later one of the characters dies.

Bhagya Lakshmi is doing well on the ratings and so is Naagin 6. It looks like both are doing great in their respective paths.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

