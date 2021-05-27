TV News

Kapil Sharma to come on ‘THIS’ show before the launch of The Kapil Sharma Show...

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the greatest comedians we have on television. He started his career on a small scale and who knew that he would become... read more

27 May 2021 04:14 PM | ShachiTapiawala
Too cute for words! Yesha Rughani's secret to her fashion choices and make...

MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani’s talent as an actress is well known to everyone- with a splendid performance alongside the heartthrob Abhishek Nigam, Yesha... read more

27 May 2021 04:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
WOW! Yuzvendra Chahal shares RARE UNSEEN pictures from his CHILDHOOD

MUMBAI: No matter how old you become and how many memories you create, memories of childhood days always remain close to your heart, and probably... read more

27 May 2021 04:06 PM | Tania Roy
Shocking! BTS band leader RM to go bankrupt?

MUMBAI: K-Pop band BTS' latest song Butter set a record with 10 million views on YouTube in 13 minutes of release.Butter is the second BTS song after... read more

27 May 2021 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rajan Shahi wishes his motivation, his lifeline on her birthday

MUMBAI: It's a special day for Rajan Shahi as his daughter Ishika Shahi turned a year older on Thursday (May 27). The ace producer, who is currently... read more

27 May 2021 03:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Wow! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 to be shot in this beautiful location

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most loved shows on television, and the serial has had two successful seasons. It is back with... read more

27 May 2021 03:32 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
Sony’s Indian Idol Season 12 contestants Nihal Tauro and Danish Mohd turn...

MUMBAI: The glory of gardening is to feed not just the body but, the soul as well and, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 12 contestants... read more

27 May 2021 03:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Niyati Fatnani NOT finalized for Naagin 6! Details Inside…

MUMBAI: Supernatural fantasy show Naagin has been a superhit and ever since its inception, the audience has been in awe of the show. The show starred... read more

27 May 2021 03:03 PM | ShachiTapiawala
The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltash Chashma celebrates Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal...

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi is one of the most popular actors on television. His show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, where he plays the role of Jethalal is... read more

27 May 2021 03:01 PM | ShachiTapiawala
These actresses refused the role of Gehna in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts since it has hit the screens.The... read more

27 May 2021 02:53 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
Everybody can’t act! For instance, Kapil Sharma is a great comedian but didn’t...

MUMBAI: Ashok Lokhande is one of the most renowned faces on television. He has been around the industry for the longest time and has been an integral... read more

27 May 2021 02:50 PM | ShachiTapiawala
AWW! Natasa Stankovic can’t stop SMILING as she gets her ‘favourite hug’ from...

MUMBAI: There are certain moments in life that give you immense joy. You try to capture those moments in your camera as much as possible. And if you... read more

27 May 2021 02:16 PM | Tania Roy
MUST READ: This is how Erica Fernandes raised AWARENESS about topics related to...

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses. She is known for her acting chops, good looks, and style statements. The popular model-... read more

27 May 2021 02:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Exposed! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Huge rift between Dilip Joshi and Raj...

MUMBAI: Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is famous for their bonding.The Mahila Mandal and Tapu Sena are like a well-knit family! But we have... read more

27 May 2021 02:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene to work together in action-thriller...

MUMBAI: American actor Nicolas Cage, alongside Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Jackie Earle Haley, Joel David Moore and Grace Byers have been roped in to... read more

27 May 2021 01:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
WHAT!!! Not a BUSINESSMAN; Jethalal was introduced as 'THIS' in the...

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most watched shows on television today.The show airs on SAB TV and has completed more than 3000... read more

27 May 2021 01:37 PM | ShachiTapiawala
Disha Vakhani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa...

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts. The Star Plus show has... read more

27 May 2021 01:18 PM | Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Check out these unknown facts about Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment, and recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the... read more

27 May 2021 01:06 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
AWW! When a young Rahul Dravid CRIED all the way back to the dressing room for...

MUMBAI: He is one of the most successful test batsmen of India. He is popularly known as The Wall. We are of course talking about Rahul Dravid.Rahul... read more

27 May 2021 12:55 PM | Tania Roy
I didn't do any preparations but the Ahemdabad connection helped me:...

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store is currently winning the hearts of the viewers with its intriguing storyline. The show has become even more... read more

27 May 2021 12:50 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
When Anupamaa actors Anagha Bhosle and Madalsa Sharma aka Nandini – Kavya RE-...

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is a visual delight!The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles and the other characters of... read more

27 May 2021 12:47 PM | ShachiTapiawala
Priyal Mahajan reveals what made her cry like a baby on the sets of Molkki

MUMBAI: Priyal Mahajan is currently ruling several hearts with her performance in Colors' show Molkki.The actress plays the lead role of Purvi on the... read more

27 May 2021 12:40 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
Gashmeer Mahajani sets the temperature high with these pictures; check out! 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie which is produced under the banner 4 Lion Films is working wonders. Ace producers Gul Khan and Karishma Jain have... read more

27 May 2021 12:36 PM | Saloni Tiwari
CONTROVERSIAL! Post Udit Narayan calls his son Aditya Narayan CHILDISH, the...

MUMBAI: Son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular singers and hosts. He is currently hosting Indian Idol 12 which... read more

27 May 2021 12:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
OMG! Take a look at the languages Jennifer Winget can speak FLUENTLY!

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most good looking celebrities today.She has been a part of various shows and it is not only the housewives but... read more

27 May 2021 12:26 PM | ShachiTapiawala

