Whoa! Congratulations! Rahul Vaidya becomes the first singer to achieve this milestone!

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants of the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

In the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his fights with Rubina and Abhinav and for his friendship with and loyalty to Aly Goni.

He was recently seen with his lady love Disha when they had gone for a vacation. They were also spotted a couple of times as they went for dinner dates and posed for the paps.

Post the show, the singer is getting many offers. From music videos to serials and more reality shows, the singer is in morw demand than he has ever been.

His participation in Bigg Boss more than doubled his fan following.

Now, Rahul has become the first and only singer to achieve 2 million Instagram posts, and the singer is overwhelmed and touched by the love of fans.

The entire credit goes to his fans who have taken the time out and worked hard to help him achieve this milestone.

He shared a post and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for all the love and support they have bestowed on him and promised to work even more hard and not let them down.

Rahul will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi, and fans are excited to watch him.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.