Whoa! Did Gashmeer Mahajani just hint at his comeback on the Big Screen?

Gashmeer impressed the audience with his stint in StarPlus’s Imlie where essayed the role of Aditya and was later seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and floored the audience with his dance moves.

Gashmeer Mahajani has been entertaining the masses for a long time now with his stellar acting in Hindi TV shows and movies and some Marathi projects. He is the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani and married wife Gauri Deshmukh in 2014.

The actor currently stars in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, where he essays the character of Armaan, Isha’s partner and a werewolf.

He recently went on a Q and A session on his social media handle and was very quick witted and quirky in his replies as much as he was candid with his fans.

Here, fans asked him a lot of questions about his upcoming projects and if they will get to see him back on the big screen and it seems like the actor just hinted at the same!

If Gashmeer were to soon be seen in movies again, this will make big news for his fans and audience and the project will be more interesting to have a talent like Gashmeer in it.

