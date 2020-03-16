Whoa! Disha Parmar and her collection of expensive branded bags will blow your mind, See pics

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is one of the most favourite celebs of the telly world. Her sizzling chemistry with Nakuul Mehta is highly liked by the audience. But besides being an actress, Disha Parmar is fond of branded bags.

Disha Parmar flaunted this salmon pink bag that costs above Rs 1,30,000. She is a lover of expensive handbags like most women. Take a look at her collection here...

Karl Lagerfeld is a famous fashion designer. We can see Disha Parmar with a black tote bag from his brand. It costs around Rs 24K.

It looks like Disha Parmar is carrying a Bottega Veneta handbag here. The red handbag comes at close to Rs 2,50,000.

Disha Parmar owns a black Gucci Marmont bag the cost of which is close to Rs 2,50,000. Well, the bag is known for its quilted texture and iconic monogram.

On the occasion of her birthday, Rahul Vaidya gifted Disha Parmar a Fendi Roma tote. The cost of the bag is close to Rs two lakh. It is the perfect roomy tote for an actress to carry to the sets. Disha Parmar loved the gift.

