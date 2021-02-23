Whoa! Erica Fernandes reveals all the pageants won by her prior to becoming an actress

MUMBAI: Erica is one of the most successful actresses on television. She rose to fame with her debut serial, where she essayed the role of Dr. Sonakshi, and became a household name.

Post that, she was seen in the role of Prerna in the most successful show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and her character went on to become very successful. Today, the actress has two iconic characters in her kitty.

She is one of the few television actresses who is quite active on social media and who keeps posting about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Erica is considered a style icon and has massive fan following. Her fans do shower her with lots of love, support, and care.

A lesser-known fact is that before entering the world of acting, Erica began her career as a model and then ventured into acting in South movies.

We came across a video where Erica is seen revealing all the beauty pageants that she has won until now.

In the video, she is speaking about how her modelling career started and how she bagged all the titles.

Her first modelling assignment was for famous hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani (ex-wife of Farhan Akthar), and post that, she ventured into beauty pageants.

In her college, she has taken part in the Fresh Face competition, where she won the title of Bombay Times Fresh Face. In the Miss Maharashtra pageant, once again, she won the fresh face title.

And then, she took part in Femina Miss India, where she reached the Top 10 contestants. She won the fresh face title at this pageant also.

She said that she didn’t want to win Miss India but was there to learn the process and get trained on how to be a supermodel.

Erica also revealed that her father was a supermodel in his days, where he won thirty pageant in a stretch.

Not only this, but Erica has featured in eight movies down South and then ventured into television.

Well, no doubt that Erica has come up the hard way and with a lot of dedication. Today, she is a big name in the world of television.

