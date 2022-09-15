WHOA! Fans go crazy as Bhagya Lakshmi fame Rohit Suchanti chills with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna, says, "Jodi acchi hai"

Fans can't keep calm seeing Rohit and Rashmika together and they have some great compliments for the duo. 

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti is currently seen in Zee Tv's popular drama series Bhagya Lakshmi. 

The actor is portraying the lead role of Rishi Oberoi in the most-watched daily soap. 

Rohit's on-screen pairing with Aishwarya Khare has worked wonders. The stunning actress plays the role of Lakshmi in the show. 

Fans often refer to them as Rishmi and simply loved their magical chemistry on-screen. 

Well, we all know that Rohit has managed to garner a huge fan base in no time with the show's rising popularity. 

The actress also enjoys a very good amount of followers on social media. 

Rohit is quite active on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram and often keeps posting amazing pictures and videos. 

Well, Rohit who is a fitness freak often shares glimpses from his workout sessions. 

While fans can't stop praising his efforts of having a svelt body, this time, Rohit is grabbing attention for a different reason. 

The reason behind Rohit's latest pictures from the gym is the nation's current favourite diva Rashmika Mandanna. 

Rohit seems to have bumped into this sexy diva in the gym. 

Well, the actor definitely made the most of this opportunity and clicked some fun selfies with her. 

Take a look:

Take a look at the comments:

On the work front, Rohit has previously done Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai. 

Meanwhile, Rashmika is known for her successful stint in Pushpa where she romanced Allu Arjun. 

She has starred in several South films and her kitty is filled with Hindi movies like Mission Majnu and Goodbye. The actress is also shooting for Pushpa 2.

