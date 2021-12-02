Whoa! Fans react to Anupama-Anuj’s HOT CHEMISTRY, call it damn sexy

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ most popular tv serial Anupamaa has never forgotten to catch the audience’s attention with its storyline. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the fans were treated with a dance sequence between Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. The #MaAn fans have flooded Twitter with posts about Anuj and Anupama looking hotter than ever in their new dream sequence that was shown in Thursday’s episode.

It’s Baa and Bapuji’s Sangeet ceremony, and Anuj once again seems to get lost in his dreams featuring Anupamaa dancing with him and teasing him. This time though, the chemistry seemed even better and the two were seen romancing each other in the sequence.

The fans are so impressed with the writers showing Anuj and Anupamaa coming closer to each other that they have already declared them the hottest couple on TV. The #MaAn fans are absolutely happy with their Thursday treat from the makers and have taken to Twitter to drop stills of Anuj and Anupama romancing in the show.

One Twitter user wrote, “he isn’t just in love, naah .. she is his everything .. literally, everything #Anupamaa | #MaAn (sic),” another wrote, “Yaassss and walk of Anuj from behind is Damn sexy maan and expressions of #Anupamaa when she waves her saree is just lit it’s so beautiful Star-struck #AnujKapadia #MaAn (sic).”

Credit: India.com