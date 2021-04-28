Whoa! Finally, Asim reveals when he is getting married to Himanshi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss, and Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner, and Asim Riaz, the first runner-up.

Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favoru of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show also, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them a fake couple.

In a recent interview, Asim finally broke his silence on his marriage with Himanshi.

The actor said that it is too early for marriage as they are concentrating on their careers, and eventually, they will get married but for now it is work for them and they promise not to let fans down.

Well, the sweetest thing about their fans is that whenever the two have a problem and hint at a breakup, fans make sure that they come together again.

There is no doubt that they make an adorable couple and are loved by the audiences.

