Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Harshad Arora reveals why he broke up with girlfriend Aparna

MUMBAI: Harshad Arora recently joined in the cast of StarPlus’ popular show- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Bhavani curses Sai and her marriage to Satya

Harshad Arora, who entered the show as Dr. Satya has instantly become a fan favorite. Recently, he made many revelations regarding his comeback on TV and personal life. He got out of a 4 year old relationship with actress Aparna Kumar.

He broke up with the actress last year in August. Fans were shocked over this and later both of them had opened up in an interview with another portal, about their separation and the reason was that they were very different from each other.

Harshad had revealed that many a times relationships don’t work like you want them to. Right now, he wants to focus on his career and he can’t give that time to someone else or focus on a relationship. He also said that the decision to go separate ways was for the best when things are not working out for either.

Also read: Exclusive! Priya Ahuja from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the food quiz; find out her favorite dish and more

Credits: ABP live