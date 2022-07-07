Whoa! Karan Johar spilled beans on the rumoured relationships of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Scroll down to know more

Karan Johar-hosted chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to air today and Alia Bhatt will appear as the guest alongside Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Karan Johar-hosted chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to air today and Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for the new episode. Amidst the excitement, the filmmaker-host has now spilled some beans on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Recently Karan Johar said that he is proud that his couch manifested a lot of relationships. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif found their love on the very show. “Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan too, like on this same couch Sara admitted to having a crush on Kartik and they started dating.”

He further said, Alia over the years has opened up about her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and today she is married to him and they are going to have a beautiful baby, while Katrina had said that she thinks she would look good with Vicky Kaushal and he collapsed and today how beautiful their relationship is.

While Ranbir Kapoor will not be seen as a guest this season, his wife Alia Bhatt will appear along with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. The two will be the guests for the first episode and teasers are already creating a lot of buzz.

