Whoa! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash set a perfect couple goal, and here is the proof

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash aka TejRan were spotted taking a romantic bike ride at Mumbai’s Versova Jetty in a casual outfit

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 11:16
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 power couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra looked adorable as they enjoyed a bike ride together. The duo were clicked at Versova Jetty in Mumbai. The cou
ple kept their look casual yet chic and as usual, they gave a couple goals to their fans.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved and adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and since then are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

Also Read: What! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the one thing she fears from Karan Kundrra.

Recently, the much-loved couple opened up about their first official date after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. “It was so impromptu,” recalled Karan. He further added, “See you have lived with each other for five months, which in the Bigg Boss house is literally five years because you are 24 hours together. And you have dreamt about this, we will go out, we will eat, we will sit, and there will be music, and there will be people around us. So, you are just overwhelmed with that.”

On the work front, Karan and Tejasswi have recently joined hands for a music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ which revolves around a couple who craves for time with each other. They shot for the song in Goa.

 

