Whoa! Krystle D'Souza shows her amazing physical transformation, says she had to edit her pictures to look slimmer on social media

MUMBAI :Krystle D’Souza enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She came to the limelight with her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been part of numerous other TV shows, including Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan, and Belan Wali Bahu. She has also worked in the movie Chehre and a web series titled Fittrat.

Krystle has now shared pictures on her social media page showing her amazing physical transformation. She shared her before and after pics and wrote, “Finding the balance between fitness and well-being has been a journey worth taking. Thanks @askknatural for helping me achieve this transformation and a renewed sense of Conviction. Grateful for this empowering journey from UK 12 to UK 8 and a healthier version of myself.”

Speaking about her weight gain during the lockdown, the ‘Ekk Nayi Pehchaan’ actress said, “On social media, people didn’t even realise that I gained weight. It was something that I used to look at [in the mirror] and not like. Especially one day when I was editing my photos for social media to look a certain way – everyone does that, either to make their skin look better or to shape their body – and that’s when I felt I needed to be fitter and more physically active.”

Krystle further added, “I am not saying that a thinner person is healthier, but it’s like a reward at the end of your workout that it worked. It gives me a lot more confidence to go back on screen and give auditions. I was a little conscious, but I’m at ease now.”

She concluded, “More than anything, I’m more active during the day. As an actor, while waiting for your next project, you have nothing to do. So, [earlier] I used to just wake up and keep lying in bed all day and watching TV. But now, I get up early and hit the gym. I no longer want to stay home; so I step out, catch up with my friends and stay busy doing something.”

