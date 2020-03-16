Whoa! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih aka Shrishti Luthra receives this beautiful surprise from her fans; see the video inside

 Anjum Fakih aka Shristhy Luthra has got a beautiful surprise on the completion of her five years with Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 14:37
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Also read: Wow! Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya achieves this BIG MILESTONE; Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, and more actors celebrate | Deets Inside

Nowadays, the show is facing a lot of ups and downs regarding the storyline as we saw the return of Karan Luthra in the form of Arjun Suryvanshi aka Shakti Arora.

Recently in the show, we saw how Rishabh faced a deadly accident and Arjun came to his rescue. And in the future episode, we will see that a grand celebration of Rishabh and Preeta’s wedding anniversary will be held and Arjun will be surprised to see their romance.

Also read: Whoa! Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih gives tough competition to Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti; find out how?

But in the midst of all the chaos, Anjum Fakih aka Shristhy Luthra has got a beautiful surprise on the completion of her five years with Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer.

She took to her social media and shared the update. She tagged her fan clubs and also captioned the video, “#5YEARSOFSHRISHMEER”. Well, to her surprise she received unicorn soft toy chocolates and cards as well.

Have a look!

Isn’t it a beautiful gesture of fans?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com


 

