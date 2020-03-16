Whoa! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih aka Shrishti Luthra receives this beautiful surprise from her fans; see the video inside

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Nowadays, the show is facing a lot of ups and downs regarding the storyline as we saw the return of Karan Luthra in the form of Arjun Suryvanshi aka Shakti Arora.

Recently in the show, we saw how Rishabh faced a deadly accident and Arjun came to his rescue. And in the future episode, we will see that a grand celebration of Rishabh and Preeta’s wedding anniversary will be held and Arjun will be surprised to see their romance.

But in the midst of all the chaos, Anjum Fakih aka Shristhy Luthra has got a beautiful surprise on the completion of her five years with Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer.

She took to her social media and shared the update. She tagged her fan clubs and also captioned the video, “#5YEARSOFSHRISHMEER”. Well, to her surprise she received unicorn soft toy chocolates and cards as well.

