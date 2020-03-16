Whoa! Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih gives tough competition to Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti; find out how?

Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi and Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi went on an outing. It seems that Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih aka Srishty Luthra wants to give tough competition to both of them.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 18:43
Whoa! Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih gives tough competition to Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti; find out how?

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Also read: OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets Inside

As earlier reported, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi and Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi went on an outing. Rohit Suchanti went to Japan whereas Aishwarya it seems went to Lonavala with her girl gang.

Now it seems that Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih aka Srishty Luthra wants to give a tough competition to both of them as she too has gone on a trip to Lonavla.

She took to her social media and showed a glimpse of her tour to the beautiful destination.

Have a look!

Also read: Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside

Talking about her show, Arjun is ready to apologize to the Luthra. He asks Anjali to wait outside the house, while he sees them personally. Preeta will sense his presence and will come to the window. Preeta is shocked to see Arjun there and runs to Rishabh to stop Arjun. However, Rakhi’s instincts will kick in and she will open the door just as Arjun is about to knock.

Well, do you think she gave tough competition to them?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Shakti Arora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 18:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hilarious! Alia Bhatt started crying on the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer This film, Scroll down to know the reason
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor. Today we take...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Gaurav Khanna must find another show as the makers have begun to decrease his screen space in Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Television shows exposing young kids to family drama is unacceptable
MUMBAI : A lot of television shows are being produced these days. While some have made it to the small screens, some...
Sex Appeal! Rashmika Mandanna's transformation is truly inspiring
MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 and since then there has been no looking back for her. From...
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Shocking! Gaurav Khanna wants to send Sumbul Touqeer Khan to THIS special place as the actress reveals she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Break-Up! Banni and Yuvaan to get separated forever
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Recent Stories
alia-varun
Hilarious! Alia Bhatt started crying on the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer This film, Scroll down to know the reason
Latest Video