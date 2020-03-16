Whoa! Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih gives tough competition to Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti; find out how?

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Also read: OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets Inside

As earlier reported, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi and Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi went on an outing. Rohit Suchanti went to Japan whereas Aishwarya it seems went to Lonavala with her girl gang.

Now it seems that Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih aka Srishty Luthra wants to give a tough competition to both of them as she too has gone on a trip to Lonavla.

She took to her social media and showed a glimpse of her tour to the beautiful destination.

Have a look!

Also read: Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside

Talking about her show, Arjun is ready to apologize to the Luthra. He asks Anjali to wait outside the house, while he sees them personally. Preeta will sense his presence and will come to the window. Preeta is shocked to see Arjun there and runs to Rishabh to stop Arjun. However, Rakhi’s instincts will kick in and she will open the door just as Arjun is about to knock.

Well, do you think she gave tough competition to them?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com