Whoa! Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat shares a thought provoking post pn the challenges faced by an actor, “Everybody is going through a battle…” check it out

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The fans adored him but he got eliminated along with Amruta Khanvilkar in a double elimination.

Paras has been winning hearts with his performance in KUndali Bhagya where he essays the role of Rajveer Luthra. The actor has a massive fan base and loves to share little anecdotes from his life along with workout posts and BTS from his projects. His recent post has left fans worried for the actor.

Paras’s long post read, “Life of an actor looks glamorous from miles away, but what’s going on inside nobody knows. The war we fight within ourselves and act all is fine on sets is challenging. Can’t even vent out the pain through eyes and shed tears as one has to face the camera and do justice to the opportunity that has been given. Everybody is going through a battle they don’t want to share about.”

Paras was loved in the Anupamaa but sadly left the show as he had reportedly signed the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show’s director released a statement about replacing the actor that read, “We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.” Paras however later said that he quit the show due to politics on set.

