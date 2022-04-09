Whoa! Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra could give a tough competition to 'Rooh Baba' from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here's proof

In this piece, we bring to you a video where it shows that he could have stepped in for the role of Kartik Aryan from his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in the telly town. His journey so far has been quite commendable! 

He has been winning the hearts of fans with his talent and looks even though he plays a negative role. 

Also read: Exclusive! I used to bunk classes for auditions: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagani aka Prithvi Malhotra on his journey

These days, Sanjay is doing a marvellous job in Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya as Prithvi Malhotra. 

It is his hard work and dedication, along with the love of his fans that has made him a big name in the industry today. 

In this piece, we bring to you a video where it showed that he could have stepped in the role of Kartik Aryan from his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

He took to his social media and uploaded a video and captioned it as, "After Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes in Pooh Baba in Kundali Bhagya." 

Have a look at the video below! 

Also read: I consider negative responses to be a compliment: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi on playing a grey character

Well, his look is assumed to be the upcoming look in Kundali Bhagya so that he can create a havoc in the lives of Preeta aka Shraddha Arya, Rishabh aka Manit Juoro to indirectly help Arjun Suryavanshi aka Karan Luthra aka Shakti Arora. 

So, are you excited for the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya? 

Do let us know your views. 

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Latest Video