Whoa! From a lavish Mumbai flat to a fleet of expensive cars, here are social media sensation Urfi Javed’s assets

MUMBAI: You can love her or hate her, but it’ll be hard to ignore Urfi Javed, especially since she is all over the internet and social media almost every time. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has a penchant for eye popping fashion choices and many a times gets trolled for them. Her bizarre yet cool sense of style has made her what she is today. The actress has made a name for herself in the entertainment world on her own terms and isn't afraid to experiment.

Urfi however is having the last laugh as she has achieved a lot in her 6 year old career, which includes buying a swanky apartment in Mumbai, several expensive cars and is a social media sensation.

Urfi, who celebrates her birthday today, reportedly charges 25000-35000 for each episode of a TV show and her monthly income is a whopping 1.8 crores to 22 crores. She is known to charge a bomb for commercials and endorements.

The gorgeous model and actress met actor Paras Kalnawat on the show Meri Durga and they both were a couple for many years, before calling it quits because of reasons best known to them. The duo have lately reconciled their differences and seem to be on talking terms again after many years of avoiding each other.

