Whoa! Minister threatening to burn down the venue put under detention ahead of Munawar Faruqui’Whoa! Minister threatening to burn down the venue put under detention ahead of Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hys show in Hyderabad; the show to continue unhindered?

Munawar Faruqui is set to have a show in Hyderabad and prior to the show, BJP MLA T Raja Singh had said that he would beat up Munawar black and blue if he set foot in the city. The threat went against the venue too and that the protestors would burn it down. The house arrest was a preventive measure.

Now, afraid that there could be some sort of disturbance in the law and order, the police have placed MLA T Raja under house arrest and ACP (Goshamahal), R Satish Kumar said that since the politician was planning on going to the venue and create violence, they have him put under detention.

Last year comedians Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra were to perform in Hyderabad but the show was cancelled. It was alleged by the members of the ruling party that he was disrespectful to the Hindu majority. The organizers claimed that it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

T Raja had said in the video that wherever the program was, they would go there and beat him up. They will burn down the venue offered. It was put forth as a challenge that if Munawar went to Telangana, he would be beaten up and sent back.

Munawar had to spend 37 days in jail after a complaint was filed against him during his stand-up act in Indore. It was claimed that he mocked Hindu Gods but the arrest of the comedian was condemned in both India and in the West. The Apex court ordered his release.

