Whoa! Pandya Store’s Rohit Chandel shares an interesting BTS from his show, check it out

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

Rohit has a huge fan following and loves to share interesting updates on his show. Currently on Pandya Store, Rohti plays the role of Dhaval, where his marriage has been fixed with Suhani and his ex-wife Natasha won’t let the marriage happen at any cost. She even has a master plan of swapping in Suhani’ place to marry Dhaval.

Rohit has now shared an interesting BTS of the show where Dhaval is seen taken his 7 phera with his bride, but the bride’s face is concealed. He captioned the video, sharing a poll, “Who is the bride? 1. Natasha 2. Suhani.

Check out his story here;

Who do you think Dhaval is getting married to? Tell us in the comments below.

