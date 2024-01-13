Whoa! Pandya Store’s Rohit Chandel shares an interesting BTS from his show, check it out

Rohit has a huge fan following and loves to share interesting updates on his show. Currently on Pandya Store, Rohti plays the role of Dhaval, where his marriage has been fixed with Suhani and his ex-wife Natasha won’t let the marriage happen at any cost.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 13:25
Pandya Store

MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15 leap and the story now focuses on Natasha aka Chutki, Rishita, and Dev’s daughter taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

ALSO READ:Pandya Store: Shocking! Amresh's world gets shaken by Worker's Demands

Rohit has a huge fan following and loves to share interesting updates on his show. Currently on Pandya Store, Rohti plays the role of Dhaval, where his marriage has been fixed with Suhani and his ex-wife Natasha won’t let the marriage happen at any cost. She even has a master plan of swapping in Suhani’ place to marry Dhaval.

Rohit has now shared an interesting BTS of the show where Dhaval is seen taken his 7 phera with his bride, but the bride’s face is concealed. He captioned the video, sharing a poll, “Who is the bride? 1. Natasha 2. Suhani.

Check out his story here;

Who do you think Dhaval is getting married to? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Wow! Mouni Roy opens up about how she fell in love with her husband Suraj Nambiar; Says ‘It was a typical boy-meets-girl’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Priyanshi Krutika Desai Rohit Chandel Ananya Khare Cockrow Shaika Productions Pandya Store off-air Pandya Store new show Hiba Nawab Spoiler Alert Kashibai Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 13:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhanak: Oh No! Jhanak refuses to keep the Mobile phone gifted by Anirudh
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Whoa! Pandya Store’s Rohit Chandel shares an interesting BTS from his show, check it out
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception: Aamir Khan to host a grand affair with over 2500 guests, a star-studded guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others
MUMBAI: Ira Khan is the daughter of the well-known actor Aamir Khan, who recently tied the knot with her partner, Nupur...
Adrija Roy aka Imlie personifies ‘Sherni’ of television with her outstanding expressions and action sequences!
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.The show has a massive fan following and features Sai Ketan...
Exciting! Shilpa Shetty's fearless cop character from Indian Police Force revealed
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is ready with his next release, Indian Police Force which is a cop action drama and will stream on...
Aww! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Pranali Rathod has a fun meet up with THIS co-star, check it out
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Recent Stories
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception: Aamir Khan to host a grand affair with over 2500 guests, a star-studded guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adrija Roy
Adrija Roy aka Imlie personifies ‘Sherni’ of television with her outstanding expressions and action sequences!
Paras Kalnawat
Wow! Kundali Bhagya fame actor Paras Kalnawat opens up about the change in his look; Says ‘A few professional reasons…’
Rakhi Sawant
Controversy! Rakhi Sawant faces legal trouble as the court REJECTS pre-arrest bail in Adil Khan 'Leaked Videos' case
Vaqaur Shaikh replaces Rituraj Singh
Anupamaa: Exclusive! Vaqaur Shaikh replaces Rituraj Singh in the show
Manoj
Exclusive! Veteran actor Manoj Kolhatkar roped in for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming historical show, Pracchand Ashok
Munawar
Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui hits a huge milestone, becomes the most followed contestant of Bigg Boss 17