WHOA! Rajiv Adatia thinks THESE people should be a part of Big Boss

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 recently got over and Tushar Kalia came out as the winner. The season gained a lot of attraction and people enjoyed it a lot. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Chetna Pande.

It was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and hosted by Rohit Shetty. Spanning over twenty episodes, this season became the longest season since the series began.

The contestants ended up becoming great friends and now share a great rapport. Rajiv Adatia recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of everyone together from the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi and wrote, “This should be a season of Bigg Boss itself. Just us. What a season it would be.”

Rajiv himself was a part of Bigg Boss 15 along with Pratik Sehajpal who was his co-contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. Pratik finishes Bigg Boss as the first runner up.

It might actually be fun watching this set of people together again. Big Boss will sure be interesting.

The new season of Bigg Boss just went on AIR recently and has already gained a lot of attraction.

