Whoa! Ravi Dubey shocks fans with his unbelievable physical transformation in upcoming film FARRADDAY

MUMBAI :Apart from entertaining viewers with his home productions Tv shows like Swarna Ghar and Udaariyaan, Ravi Dubey is also a fantastic actor and has impressed his fans with his performances in several projects. The actor has now surprised his fans with his unbelievable look in his upcoming film.

Ravi on the occasion of his birthday, gave his fans a sweet surprise when he unveiled the look of his upcoming film Fradday. Sharing his looks he captioned it, “There’s a little bit of him in all of us #Faraddayy.” Ravi seems to have put on a little weight for his role.

Check it out here;

His fans didn’t miss the opportunity to praise him. One wrote, ‘So freakin proud of you @ravidubey2312 ... more power to you,legend”, another wrote, “How is this possible Mr Dubey g You should get the biggest award for this artist love u sir”, one user commented, “You are matchless Ravi keep experimenting”

Ravi previously shared the first poster of Fradday.

Fradday is a Ankur Pajni directorial and is produced by Ravi and wife Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. The film will be released in December 2023. Ravi has been part of well-known Tv shows like Jamai Raja, Sas Bina Sasural, and Parvarrish.

