Whoa! Ravi Dubey shocks fans with his unbelievable physical transformation in upcoming film FARRADDAY

Ravi, on the occasion of his birthday, gave his fans a sweet surprise when he unveiled the look of his upcoming film FARRADDAY
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 18:37
Fradday

MUMBAI :Apart from entertaining viewers with his home productions Tv shows like Swarna Ghar and Udaariyaan, Ravi Dubey is also a fantastic actor and has impressed his fans with his performances in several projects. The actor has now surprised his fans with his unbelievable look in his upcoming film.
Also Read- AWW! HERE’S why Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are the best couple


Ravi on the occasion of his birthday, gave his fans a sweet surprise when he unveiled the look of his upcoming film Fradday. Sharing his looks he captioned it, “There’s a little bit of him in all of us #Faraddayy.” Ravi seems to have put on a little weight for his role.

Check it out here;

 

His fans didn’t miss the opportunity to praise him. One wrote, ‘So freakin proud of you @ravidubey2312 ... more power to you,legend”, another wrote, “How is this possible Mr Dubey g You should get the biggest award for this artist love u sir”, one user commented, “You are matchless Ravi keep experimenting”

Also Read- Aww! Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are real couple goals, these pictures prove it

Ravi previously shared the first poster of Fradday.

 

 

Fradday is a Ankur Pajni directorial and is produced by Ravi and wife Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. The film will be released in December 2023. Ravi has been part of well-known Tv shows like Jamai Raja, Sas Bina Sasural, and Parvarrish.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-abplive

Sauna Saunkne Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta FARRADDAY Matsya Kaand Udaariyaan Jamai Raja Swarna Ghar TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 18:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj makes Anupama leave the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Abhimanyu ditches Aarohi before their engagement?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Must Read! “There was no reason to cut all these scenes’ netizens on the deleted scenes of Pathaan
MUMBAI:Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the Highest grosser of the Year, the movie not only won...
Manul Chudasama talks about learning sword fighting for her role in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 is a family entertainer that follows Ali – The Rakhwala (...
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place
goofs up
MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Nayanjyoti Saikia gets a special power during the finale week; but goofs up in the task
If he has committed suicide then where is his body
Shocking! Shekhar Suman’s brother-in-law goes missing for 22 days in Patna, actor demands CBI action, says, “If he has committed suicide then where is his body?”
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings : Must Read! Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 6 see a drop in TRP ratings, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Laxmi see a jump in ratings; TKSS – Indian Idol sees a rise in TRP, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says ‘on a scale of 1-10, my excitement is on 15
Exclusive! TMKOC’s Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja becomes part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says ‘on a scale of 1-10, my excitement is on 15’
of Biryani to get the best dish
Masterchef India 7: Amazing! Chef Ranveer Brar spills the beans on the 3 T’s of Biryani to get the best dish