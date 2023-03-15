Whoa! Shark Tanks's Ashneer Grover takes a dig at media houses after losing 15 kgs, says “visual appeal is imp..” netizens react

MUMBAI: Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier. Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2.

Ashneer who is known for his smart and witty humor has got another one up his sleeves this time. Sharing a picture looking visibly slimmer and happier, he took a jibe at media houses who enjoy writing about him. His wife Madhuri too is seen in the pic. Check out his post below;

Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !! pic.twitter.com/Z8HiDzlFuF — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2023

Netizens who love him and some love to hate him have not left the opportunity to troll Ashneer. One wrote, “sir, kya savage ho aap ekdum!” another user wrote, “Bang on bro”, one commented, “Let press ko click bait type photos chahiye”. While another one jokes, “Laal phool neela phool Ashneer sir beautiful”

Ashneer earlier made it clear that he won’t come back on Shark Tank India saying, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

Credit-koimoi