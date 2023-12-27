Whoa! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre dazzled in matching black ensembles at their reception; The first look unveiled

The diva married the man of her dreams, Akshay Mhatre, on December 21, 2023, and is presently living the life of a dream in her personal life. The newlyweds threw a reception party on December 26, 2023, and their wedding day outfit quickly won the hearts of everyone.
Shrenu Parikh

MUMBAI : One of the most stunning actresses in the TV business is Shrenu Parikh. The diva's stunning beauty, acting prowess, and endearing demeanor never fail to captivate the hearts of her fans. With her outstanding performances in shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Shrenu became well-known in Ishqbaaz, Sarvagun Sampanna, Ek Bhram, and Ek Baar Phir.

 

(Also read: Wow! Shrenu Parikh gives a glimpse of her fun Sangeet prep ahead of her wedding to fiance Akshay Mahtre, check it out

 

The newlyweds, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, appeared like a marriage made in heaven, as we found while scrolling through their social media profiles. In the brief footage, Shrenu is stunning in a black lehenga paired with a red sequined choli. Shrenu's velvet lehenga was accompanied by stonework at the waist that accentuated its elegance.

Shrenu wore a red choli with sequins and tassel embellishments. Shrenu accessorized her lehenga with a sheer black dupatta featuring a crimson border ruffle emphasis. Shrenu paired her ensemble with matching Matha Patti, earrings, and a statement choker featuring a big ruby decorated on it. Her reception style was enhanced by open hair and a touch of shimmer in her makeup. The diva is seen showing off her red chooda and sindoor-clad maang as she threw out nayi dulhania vibes. However, Akshay made a statement with his wife by dressing in a short black kurta and matching pants.

We also caught a peek of the stunning setup for Akshay Mhatre and Shrenu Parikh's white-themed reception. We can see how the location was decorated with fairy lights and white flowers from the peeks. The newlyweds' stage had a big golden sofa, and their initials were visible on the ceiling. Additionally, we can see that a small bubble shower is in progress, which has been making the area appear dreamy and making everyone feel infatuated.

The fact that Shrenu and Akshay's wedding pictures were enough to immediately melt everyone's hearts is evident. The two chose red colors on their day. Shrenu transformed into a Gujju bride, looking stunning in a double-toned lehenga with a lot of embellishment on it. Shrenu's twin dupatta gave her bridal outfit a starry touch. One was carelessly resting on her shoulder, the other tucked into her hair. The diva looked stunning with her modest makeup and heavy bridal diamonds. Speaking of the groom, Akshay looked sharp in a crimson sherwani that he paired with a cream-colored turban and a matching doshala.

(Also read:Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December

