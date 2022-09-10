WHOA! From Singer to MMA fighter to Bigg Boss, here’s a look at Abdu Rozik’s life

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozak hails from Tajikistan. He became a sensation with his singing videos. Apart from singing traditional songs, Abdu also sings Hindi songs. His videos are quite popular on social media, and he is one of the most loved personalities. He is also part of Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Sabka Bhai Sabki Jaan.

Savriqul Muhammadroziqi, often known as Abdu Rozik, was born in Tajikistan in 2003. He just attended school for 20 days and did not finish his education. Later, he began taking writing and reading classes. He began performing on the streets of Gishdarva at a very young age.

Early life:

He had rickets, a lack of growth hormone, when he was a child. His family was unable to give him better medical care because of their poor financial situation. His physical development was impeded as a result. He was questioned about how his medical condition affected his self-esteem in an interview. He answered, “Everyone is special in their own way”.

Becoming a singer:

He was only six years old when he started his journey as a singer. He used to sing to support his family. His popular songs include Ohi Dil Zor, Chaki Chaki Boron and Modar.

Becoming an MMA fighter:

Abdu has also taken part in a few MMA matches against young players and dwarfs. He received his professional boxing training from British boxer and World Boxing Champion Amir Khan.

Hasbulla, a Russian Tik Toker and MMA competitor who also has the same illness, issued a challenge to him for an MMA match in May 2021. It generated buzz on social media as soon as their mixed martial arts battle was revealed, but the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association (RDAA) disapproved of it and deemed it unethical.

Rozik is sponsored by the UAE firm IFCM, which oversees his activities internationally. He earned the Golden Visa at the age of 17, making him the first citizen of his country to do so. He has been elevated to UAE resident status by the UAE government.

He was personally invited to the World Boxing Championship opening ceremony in Serbia in 2021 by the president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

He was chosen in 2021 by the Spanish football league (La Liga) and Puma to unveil the match ball's official design.

Current project:

He is currently a part of Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 16. He is being immensely loved by the audience and is winning a lot of hearts.

