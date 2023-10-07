Whoa! From a spacious apartment in Mumbai to luxury cars like Audi and BMW, here’s Shweta Tiwari’s net worth

Shweta Tiwari

MUMBAI :Shweta is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment business. She has been part several popular Shows like Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Parvarrish, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Baal Veer, and Begusarai, and also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss(winner), Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

Shweta has worked hard and been consistent in her work ethics, which has won her millions of followers and fans. The actress is 42 and still can give any younger actress a run for their money.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress is a single mother of two and has had her share of struggles on the personal front too.

Today let’s look at the net worth, and possessions of the beautiful actress.

Shweta has been in the industry for decades and As per reports, Shweta’s net worth is a staggering Rs 81 crores. Her monthly income is reportedly Rs 60 Lakhs and annually she makes a whopping Rs 10 crores.

Shweta’s main source of income is acting in shows for which she charges around Rs3 Lakhs per episode. She also earns through modeling, commercials and brand promotions.

Shweta’s car collection includes a BMW 730 Ld from the 7 series worth Rs.1.38 crores, an Audi A4 priced at Rs. 47.60 lakhs, and also a Hyundai Santro costing Rs. 6 lakhs.

The actress owns a spacious apartment in a high rise in Kandivli, Mumbai, where she lives with her parents and children.

Shweta has been married twice; once to Raja Chaudhari and then to Abhinav Kholi. Both her marriages ended with divorce.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

 

