WHOA! Star Plus's new show Imlie makes it to TOP 5 on TRP charts

MUMBAI: Star Plus is the leading GEC is committed to treating its viewers with amazing content. This week a surprise show makes it to the Top 5. While in the top we have Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, the second and third spot is taken by Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya respectively.

The high-voltage drama in Vanraj, Anupamaa and Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) lives have viewers hooked to it. The show is getting love from fans all over.

Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have dedicated viewers, who love to see all the drama happening in the lead characters’ lives. Be it constant love-hate sequences between Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) or husband-wife Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) torn between their twin daughters Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar)-Rhea (Pooja Banerjee).

The TRP chart sees a surprise entry in new show Imli starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Mayuri Prabhakar Deshmukh in lead roles. The show is the Hindi remake of Bengali popular show ‘Ishti Kutum’.

The show is about a young journalist from the city forced to get married to a village girl, in a complicated situation. The second female lead is the journalist’s fiance. Imli premiered on November 16.

In the fifth spot we have another surprise entry – Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Chahatein. Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) and Rudraksh’s (Abrar Qazi) honeymoon track has piqued interest in many.

Well, it surely is a signal that the TRP dynamics are soon going to change with the entry of this new show!

