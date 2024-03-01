Whoa! Surbhi Chandna all set to get married to her boyfriend Karan Sharma in March; Will be a grand ceremony

Surbhi and Karan are reportedly getting married in March, even though Surbhi hasn't discussed her relationship with the media yet. Preparations for the wedding are rumored to have started already.
Surbhi Chandna

MUMBAI: This year, Surbhi Chandna is getting married, if a recent report is to be accepted. According to reports, the TV actress and Karan Sharma had been dating for a while. She hasn't been open about her relationship, though. Surbhi and Karan are reportedly getting married in March, even though Surbhi hasn't discussed her relationship with the media yet. Preparations for the wedding are rumored to have started already.

(Also read: Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up the shoot!)

A source revealed, “Surbhi and Karan have been in a secure relationship and going strong. Marriage is just a natural step for them. The couple has been planning the wedding, which will be a grand one yet intimate, with close family and friends in attendance. Surbhi’s industry friends, especially the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ cast is ecstatic about the wedding and are already prepping for the same.”

Last month, the actress and Karan were seen heading on a trip at the airport. The couple got out of the car with an easygoing outfit for the trip. The actress from Nagin looked chic in a pink trench coat, brown leather pants, and a beige top. Her outfit was completed with modish glares, a light-yellow backpack, and thigh-high boots. The makeup, accessories, and attire worn by Surbhi Chandna are absolutely flawless. Their joint video became widely popular.

Professionally, Surbhi Chandna has acted in some well-known serials, including Naagin 5, Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani, and Qubool Hai. In the romantic comedy Sherdil Shergill, the 33-year-old is currently portraying a young and independent mother starring alongside TV personality Dheeraj Dhoopar. Colors TV is the television channel that carries Sherdil Shergill. The gifted actress recently appeared on television alongside Arjun Bijlani in the Yaseer Desai-crooned music video for "Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar."

(Also read: Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- News 18

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 11:45

