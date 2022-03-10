WHOA! Surbhi Chandna takes a BREAK from Sherdil Shergill, here's what she’s up to

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is winning hearts with her stellar performances as Manmeet Shergill in Colors' show Sherdil Shergill.

The actress is romancing TV hottie Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show and fans are loving their on-screen pairing.

Sherdil Shergill was launched on small screens just about a week ago and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

Well, we all know that actors have hectic shooting hours whenever they are doing a daily soap.

They get very less time to relax and wherever they get some days off, they often head for mini vacays with their friends and family.

Surbhi seems to have gotten some time off work and decided to make the most of it.

The actress has flown off to Thailand and is enjoying her exotic vacation.

Surbhi posted several Instagram stories and also a post.

The actress is flaunting her svelte figure in a two-piece bikini looking all hot.

Take a look:

Well, Surbhi seems to be having a gala time in Thailand. It is still not known if Surbhi is travelling with her friends, family or her rumoured beau Karan Sharma.

We hope Surbhi enjoys her vacation and we can't wait for more of her pictures!

