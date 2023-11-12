Whoa! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s net worth will surprise you, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani became a household name after she starred in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress played the role of Gujarati housewife Dayaben in the show and her character instantly became famous among the viewers. She has a massive fan following and they were quite disappointed after she quit the show.

In July there were rumors that Disha will make her comeback on the show. But there is no confirmation on this news as yet. Disha is one of the highest paid Tv actresses.

Reportedly, Disha charged a whopping Rs 1.5 Lakhs per episode for TMKOC. Before being a part of Asit Modi’s show, she has been part of many other shows like Kamsin: The Untouched, Phool Aur Aag, Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Jodhaa Akbar, C Kkompany, Love Story 2050, Khichdi, Instant Khichdi, Hero- Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Aahat, CID, and many more.

As per reports, Disha has an estimated net worth of Rs. 37 crores. She tied the knot with Mayur Padia on November 24, 2015 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2017. Last year she welcomed her second child, a bbay boy.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis





