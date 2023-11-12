Whoa! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s net worth will surprise you, read on to know more

In July there were rumors that Disha will make her comeback on the show. But there is no confirmation on this news as yet. Disha is one of the highest paid Tv actresses.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 05:45
Disha

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani became a household name after she starred in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress played the role of Gujarati housewife Dayaben in the show and her character instantly became famous among the viewers. She has a massive fan following and they were quite disappointed after she quit the show.

Also Read-Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a long way to go, plans for many surprises

In July there were rumors that Disha will make her comeback on the show. But there is no confirmation on this news as yet. Disha is one of the highest paid Tv actresses. 

Reportedly, Disha charged a whopping Rs 1.5 Lakhs per episode for TMKOC. Before being a part of Asit Modi’s show, she has been part of many other shows like Kamsin: The Untouched, Phool Aur Aag, Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Jodhaa Akbar, C Kkompany, Love Story 2050, Khichdi, Instant Khichdi, Hero- Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Aahat, CID, and many more. 

As per reports, Disha has an estimated net worth of Rs. 37 crores. She tied the knot with Mayur Padia on November 24, 2015 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2017. Last year she welcomed her second child, a bbay boy. 

Also Read-Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Dayaben’ aka Disha Vakani’s picture with ‘Bagha’ aka Tanmay Vekaria goes viral, netizens says, “Jethalal wants to know your location”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodShaadis 


    
 

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Dayaben Anjali Dilip Joshi Babita Jethalal Munmun Dutta Asit Kumarr Modi Disha Vakani TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 05:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Roopa Rayappa has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Kiki murders Jay while Reyansh and Aaradhna get married
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh is blamed for Jay's death
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Exclusive! “I have worked with Hiten Bhai for a brief stint and it’s always good to work with an experienced lot”, Anuj Khurana of Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke talks about working with an ensemble cast, his character, and more
MUMBAI :  SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious...
Kavya: What! Malini and Giriraj hide a big truth from their sons
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Captain Punit Pathak from Star Plus Reality Show Dance + Pro Shares His Excitement About The Show and Gives The Audience An Insight About The New Season.
MUMBAI : Star Plus is returning with the seventh season of Dance Plus, titled Dance + Pro, and fans can once again...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Roopa
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
MANNARA CHOPRA
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra extends heartfelt support to Mannara Chopra's Bigg Boss 17 journey
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals why she took a pregnancy test before entering the Bigg Boss house
Divya Agarwal
Must Read! Divya Agarwal talks about her marriage plans “No Sabyasachi's lehengas for me, will not wear a fifteen lakh lehenga and spend so much I will do it in a simple way so every common person can connect to it"
Amitabh
OMG! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on his father's earnings and his childhood; Says ‘We didn’t have pens’
Vivek
Shocking! Vivek Dahiya candidly admits his apprehensions about marrying Divyanka Tripathi; Says ‘How will I be able to take care of her expenses’