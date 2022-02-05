Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra get an unexpected gift from TejRan fans at the airport, deets inside

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15's power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's bond intensified after coming out of the house. Now, it looks like they can't do without each other. Ever since, the couple expressed their fondness for each other in the controversial reality show, fans have been loving them and shipped them as 'TejRan'.

TejRan's fans miss no chance to put a smile on the couple's face with their special efforts and this time it's no different. Recently, the couple's fans have gifted them a star and the video has gone viral.

In the video, Tejasswi and Karan's fans can be seen waiting at the airport with a special gift for them. The fans bought a star for the couple and named it 'TejRan'. The fans were eagerly waiting for the couple and were seen showing the database of the name filing and the mapping of the star.

When the couple reached the airport, they were in a hurry and their fans couldn't show them the gift. The fans handed over the gift to Tejasswi as the couple was extremely late for their flight. Karan and Tejasswi haven't reacted to it yet but they must be overwhelmed by the love from their fans.

Credit: ETimes