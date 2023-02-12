Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash purchases an expensive gold bracelet from Dubai, BF Karan Kundra compares it to Range Rover

Recently Karan and Tejasswi were seen holidaying in Dubai. In their vlog, Tejasswi is seen flaunting her new expensive gold bracelet.
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples. 

Also Read-BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Recently Karan and Tejasswi were seen holidaying in Dubai. In their vlog, Tejasswi is seen flaunting her new expensive gold bracelet. She is heard saying, “I’m going to buy a love bracelet and I am super excited. She also tried a bracelet that suited her size”

The bracelet is from the luxury brand Cartier. She shared that it was Karan’s idea and that the bracelet fit her beautifully. 

Comparing the price of the bracelet, Karan says in the vlog, “yeh basically tune apne liye Range Rover le li.”

Tejasswi beams with joy as her wish is finally fulfilled. Karan meanwhile says that he is proud of her.

